‘Welfare Check’ Leads To Five Arrests

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Five people face a variety of charges after a welfare check conducted by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office last week.

Deputies seized narcotics and cash from Scott T. Johanson’s Tyler Avenue apartment on Tuesday, July 17. Johanson, 46, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia while Shaunda Kyleen Brown, 39, of Harrodsburg, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine.

Three other people found inside Johanson’s apartment were found to have outstanding warrants against them and taken into custody.

Jade Adele Revell, 35, of Louisville, was served with a parole violation warrant. Nicole Jennings, 39, of Louisville, was served with a flagrant nonsupport warrant for being $13,000 behind in her child support. Michael Robbins, 38, of Danville, was served with a flagrant nonsupport warrant for being $2,900 behind on his child support.

All five offenders were transported to Boyle County Detention Center, where jail staff found another 13 grams of methamphetamine concealed on Brown’s person. She was charged with another count of 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and promoting contraband.

Johanson, Jennings and Robbins were released after posting bonds.

Revell is being held without bond while Brown is being held on bonds worth $22,000.

Capt. Scott Elder and Deputies Wes Gaddis and Bill Cruce made the arrests.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.