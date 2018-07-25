Souder resigns at ISU

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Former Mercer County Lady Titans Head Basketball Coach Chris Souder has resigned from his position as assistant coach at Indiana State University.

Souder notified The Harrodsburg Herald via text message on Monday, July 23.

“It just wasn’t a good fit for me or what I had envisioned when I took the job,” he said.

Souder resigned as Mercer County head coach on Monday, May 28, and took the Indiana State job on the same day.

Souder said the decision was a tough one, but he was glad to have the opportunity.

“It was definitely a tough decision to leave, but I just felt at this stage of my career, I want to try and find the right fit,” he said. “Happiness is a key ingredient at this stage. I wouldn’t say it was a bad experience, but just an experience that I am glad I got the opportunity to try.”

Souder will not be coaching this season, but wants to coach again some day when the right opportunity arises.

“What is next for me is definitely coaching again and I would still love to coach at the collegiate level. I will just be more educated as to what I am looking for,” he said. “I will more than likely take this season off and see what comes next.”

With this year off, Souder looks forward to watching his former players at the next level.

“My wife and I are also looking forward to following Seygan, Emmy, Emma, Lexy and Faith. This will give us time to watch a lot of their games,” said Souder.

He said he will also keep up with the Lady Titans basketball this season, but wants to give new Head Coach Hayley Spivey her space because it’s her time.

“I won’t be going to many Mercer games this year because I want Hayley to be able to put her own spin on the program and I don’t want to be a distraction,” he said. “I love the Mercer program and I will always follow, but this year I will follow from a distance.”