Savanah Burke Crowned Miss Mercer

April Ellis

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

Even though the skies threatened rain on Monday, it turned out to be a beautiful night to crown three new queens at the 191st Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

The pageant coordinators tried something new this year, and intermingled each portion of the three pageants to keep the crowd entertained and the pageants running smoothly.

Savanah Rue Burke, the 18 year old daughter of Steve and Kelly Burke, won the title of Miss Mercer. She also won the evening gown competition. Also named to the queen’s court were Alexis Hungate, first runner-up and interview award, Chelsea Smith, second runner-up and fitness award, Bailey White, third runner-up and Spirit award. Other award winners included Zhunai Yeast, Miss Congeniality, and the Most Photogenic went to Kerry Fernandez.

“It was such an awesome opportunity to be in the pageant. I was honestly shocked,” said Burke. “I am so proud to be able to represent my county in the Miss Kentucky County Fair pageant.

Burke is attending the University of Kentucky where she plans to major in marketing.

In its third year, the Mrs. Mercer County Fair pageant had 13 contestants with Tobie Brown crowned queen and most photogenic. Members of the queen’s court included Danielle Preston, first runner-up and Denise Driscoll, second runner-up and Miss Congeniality. The Mrs. Pageant is judged on poise and confidence on stage and when speaking during the active wear and formal dress portions.

The newly crowned Miss Teen Mercer County Fair is Jacey Catlett, the 15-year-old daughter of Jeremy and Tracey Catlett. The Miss Teen’s court included Annie Pendygraft, first runner-up, and Laci Bailey, second runner up and Miss Congenialtiy. Alexis Nichols also won the Bobby Pugh Memorial Outstanding Teen award and most photogenic. (Editor’s Note: additional photographs are on page 1B).

The rest of the week included the Pre-Teen Mercer Fair, Little Miss and Mister and Tiny Miss and Mister pageants. (Editor’s Note: photographs and results from those pageants will be in the Aug. 2 edition).

Center ring saw its first horse class Wednesday night. The horse show will start nightly at 6:30 p.m. with the championship classes culminating Saturday night. Before Saturday’s first horse show class, Saddlebred trainer Jay Tucker will be inducted into the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show Hall of Fame along with past board members Glenn Hurst and the late Coffee Hurst.

Glenn served on the board for several years, following Coffee’s example of volunteering there. The father and son team were instrumental in replacing the electrical wiring after the fires and the tornado destroyed parts of the grand stands along with keeping making sure everything ran smooth during nights of the fair.

The dairy show kicked off Saturday morning and the livestock pavilion (see page 10B for results) was busy with the goat show Wednesday night. The swine, rabbit and poultry shows will take place Saturday. The open beef show will be held Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m.

The motorsports arena sees its first action tonight, Thursday, at 7 p.m. with the KOI Dirt Drag and there will be a two-night demolition derby Friday and Saturday.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.