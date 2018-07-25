Parole Hearing For Nickles’ Killer Set For August 13

Local Police And Family Ask For Public’s Support

Robert Moore

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Regina Nickles’ family is asking the public to write the parole board to deny parole.

Mercer County Sheriff Ernie Kelty has already written the board and he will attend Works’ parole hearing, which has been set for Monday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. in Frankfort.

“We need to send a message,” Kelty said. “If you do this, you will be held accountable.”

Kelty said Works needs to pay for what he did on October 14, 1998, when he shot Nickles, a 15 year veteran and the first female officer in the history on the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Nickles and another officer had been called out to an auto parts plant to investigate a suspicious man in the parking lot. They found that man, Works, lying in a field next to the factory.

At that time, Works was out on bail for felony assault and wanton endangerment. He had been charged with five offenses in the two years before he killed Nickles.

“Mr. Works went out there with the intention to kill somebody and that’s exactly what he did,” said Kelty. He was the chief of the HPD at the time and was among the first to respond to the call.

But it’s more than just keeping a murderer off the street that concerns Kelty. He counted Nickles as one of his friends. Kelty, who retired as police chief and then was elected sheriff, is now a grandfather. He’s had the pleasure to watch his children grow up and in turn have children of their own. That pleasure was denied forever to Nickles.

“She never got that opportunity,” Kelty said.

Works is sentenced to life. It’s a harsh sentence, but not as harsh as the one Works handed out to Nickles and her family, Kelty said.

“You can still visit Mr. Works,” he said. “Regina’s family visits a gravesite and leaves flowers.”

There is still time for the public to make their voices heard. Kelty and Nickles’ family are asking the public to send their statements to:

Kentucky Parole Board

Attn: Victim Services

P.O. Box 2400

Frankfort, KY 40602-2400

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.