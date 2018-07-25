Hard work pays off; Houston excels at next level

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Lyric Houston has already etched her name among the greatest in Mercer County Lady Titan softball history during her time there.

A profound softball player and a starter on the 2016-17 Lady Titans basketball state championship team, Houston is now competing at Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia.

Houston was a part of nine straight district champion basketball teams in her days as a Lady Titan, as well as winning a district title her senior year with the softball team. She was a part of the all-area team every year of her high school career and was named first team all-state in basketball.

Houston’s leadership skills and athletic ability earned her a scholarship to play softball at Lindsey Wilson College in the NAIA.

Houston’s success has followed her to the next level where she started as a freshman. She has worked her way from the seventh batter in the lineup to finishing the season second in the batting order carrying a .400 batting average.

When Houston wasn’t making plays at the plate, she was making them in the outfield, mainly in center field.

Her use of slap/drag bunting and power hitting were very effective from the plate her freshman season. “I did better than I thought I would at first,” said Houston.

Lindsey Wilson was defeated in the second round of the NAIA Tournament by Freed-Hardeman in Tennessee.

Houston has very high expectations of the team in her sophomore year, and knows she needs to be at her best to lead the team to the College World Series.

“As a team, I want to make it to the World Series. Individually, I just want to perfect my swing more and be the best I can be for my team to get us to the World Series and do what I know we can.,” said Houston.

My biggest influence was my dad over the years, never letting me give up no matter the adversity I went through. Making him proud is what made me the athlete that I am,” said Houston. “A lot of people in many ways have helped push and shape me to who I am,” she said..

Houston’s dad, Rob Tharp, is the head softball coach at Mercer County Senior High School.

“Lyric has such an infectious personality as well as that ability to stand out on the field,” said Tharp. “The Mercer County softball family is super proud to know she is one of us, that she once was that high school freshman hitting the ball over the fence and making catches on the fence here in Harrodsburg. Now years later, she is still making plays and hitting the ball hard at the next level. We are excited to see her continue to succeed as a young lady and as a softball player.”