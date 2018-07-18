Your 2018 County Fair Survival Guide

We Tried To Think Of 191 Tips But Could Only Come Up With Nine

The Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show is the oldest county fair in the nation and the secret to its longevity is that, even after all these years, it’s still fun. There are the rides, the food, the exhibits in Floral Hall and the pleasure of seeing people you haven’t seen since last year’s county fair.

The key to having a great fair experience is to be prepared for it. Here are nine tips to making this county fair and horse show the most enjoyable.

Don’t be stingy with the sunscreen. With everything to see and do at the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, it’s easy to lose track of time. But being out under the summer sun for hours on end can be bad for the skin.

Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, is water resistant, and provides broad-spectrum coverage, which means it protects you from UVA and UVB rays, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, who also caution against using the spray-on kind, which has not been found to be as effective as traditional sunscreen.

And don’t wait until you’re at the fair. Apply it at home and then reapply every two hours. Make sure all exposed skin is generously covered for maximum protection. Your skin will thank you.

Be careful with your shades. It’s great to protect your eyes from the sun—as well as any nearby paparazzi—but remember to take them off before getting on a ride. Wear some shoes. And we don’t mean sandals. They’re great for the beach, but they were not invented to visit barns or attend dairy shows. Flip-flops can also be dangerous if you happen to get on a ride that will send you swinging high over the fairgrounds. Make sure your shoes are securely affixed to your feet. Keep the wet wipes handy. Kids love the fair, but you know what they love even more? Making a mess. Between the sticky, gooey foods, the affectionate animals and of course the heat, your kid could be a walking disaster area by the time you get to a washroom. It’s not a bad idea to carry some wet wipes to try to keep the mess to a minimum. Don’t lose your cool. There is so much at the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show to see and do. But don’t try to take it all in at once. When you’re starting to feel overheated, we suggest a visit to the Floral Hall. Not only is it air conditioned, but you may never see a head of cabbage that big ever again. Stay hydrated. Another great way to stay cool during the fair is to drink plenty of water. Soda pop is great, but staying hydrated with some high quality H2O is even greater. Bring your wagon or stroller. Even if you don’t have children, a wagon is great to haul all of the giant stuffed animals, squeaky toys and goldfish you’re bound to win at the county fair. Patience. We know, we know. There’s so much to see and so much to do and it won’t happen again for another year. But never forget, the “f” in fair stands for fun. Take it slow and have a great time at the 191st Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

For more information, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.