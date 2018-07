Rebecca “Becca” Logue Kinder, 84, widow of Charles “Ike” Kinder, died Saturday, July 14, 2018, at her residence.

Born August 14, 1933, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Reid and Vivion Dean Logue.

She was retired from the Kentucky Department of Revenue, had worked at Wal-Mart and was a member of the Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church.