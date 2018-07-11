Getting Ready To Go Back To School

Local Schools Prepare For A New Year

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Schools Readifest will be Tuesday, July 24, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Mercer County Senior High School, located at 1124 Moberly Road.

Readifest is a district wide annual event that helps prepare families for the start of school by providing school supplies, information about community programs along with physical, vision and dental screenings. The event is free for all Mercer County residents and will include door prizes, face painting, food and tee shirts. Doors will open promptly at 2:30 p.m. with no early entries.

“The Readifest is an opportunity for all Mercer families to see all the services they have available as well as receive school supplies,” said Cindy Brown, coordinator for the Mercer County School Family Resource Center. “We, at the family resource center sponsor this event along with the nursing departments and our goal is to help families be prepared for the school year.”

For more information, contact Cindy Brown at 733-7046.

Burgin Independent

Burgin will hold their open house on Thursday, July 26, from 6 -8 p.m. for grades K-8. High school schedules will also be available for those students who haven’t already received them.

The Family Resource Center, local churches and the Mercer County Sheriffs office will be set up at Burgin’s open house.

Students and families will have the opportunity to win prizes, get to know staff and prepare for the school year.

For more information, call 748-4005.

