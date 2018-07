William Daniel Horton, 58, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital in Danville.

Born Nov. 14, 1959, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Edward Horton and the late Ella Mae Martin James.

He was a Securitas security guard, attended Shawnee Run Baptist Church, was a former Burgin Firefighter and enjoyed Military History.