John T. Carter, 78, of Harrodsburg, KY, husband of Donna Mae Richmond Carter, died Friday, June 29, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 19, 1939, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Elmer and Velma Kurtz Carter.

He was an Archeologist for the State of Kentucky, in the surface mining department and served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the Harrodsburg Historical Society, the Webb Society and the Inventors Society.