David Collier

David T. Collier, 72, widower of Patricia Sallee Collier, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

Born Dec. 7, 1945, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late William Talmadge and Rachel Baker Collier.

