David Collier By Harrodsburg Herald | July 2, 2018 | 0 David T. Collier, 72, widower of Patricia Sallee Collier, of Harrodsburg, died Monday, July 2, 2018, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born Dec. 7, 1945, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late William Talmadge and Rachel Baker Collier. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts William Horton July 2, 2018 | No Comments » John Carter July 2, 2018 | No Comments » Clyde Allen July 2, 2018 | No Comments » Christopher Terry June 26, 2018 | No Comments » Lou Moore June 26, 2018 | No Comments »