Clyde Lee Allen, 76, Harrodsburg, husband of Brenda Kay Shrewsbury Allen, died Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 12, 1941, in Beckley, WV, he was the son of the late Lee Jackson Allen and Wilda Bernice Martin Allen.

He was a professional water tank painter for Eco Painting Company of Pompano Beach, FL and a member of the United Painters Association.