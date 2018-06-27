Arts Council Will Hold Monthly Open Houses Starting In July

Jennifer Marsh

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The Arts Council of Mercer County is holding an Open House on Saturday, July 7. The Arts Council hopes the event will start a series of open houses which will be held on the first Saturday of every month. Refreshments will be provided.

Still fairly new to the job, Sarah Tolbert was appointed director in January. A Danville native, Tolbert returned to the area after getting her bachelor’s in art history and master’s in museum studies from Northern Kentucky University.

The Arts Council’s purpose is to showcase the impact the arts can have on our community. This is accomplished by providing events that not only entertain, but also enhance the quality of life in and around Mercer County.

“The Arts Council also provides unique opportunities for artists whose passion is to educate, influence and inspire individuals throughout our community,” said Tolbert. “Allowing the arts to thrive helps the community to flourish.”

The Arts Council of Mercer County is a non-profit organization that promotes the visual, literary, and performing arts as well as arts education. The council develops programs that support local and regional artists, artisans and craftspeople.

“Focusing on the arts culture in our surrounding community is vital,” said Tolbert. “I would like to see the younger generation come and join the older one in making a place for the community to express art.”

Some of the volunteer opportunities allows participants to work with professionals with experience in retail, education, event management, presentation and display, marketing, general arts council functions and more.

Volunteers do not need to be an artist.

For more information, call 859-613-0790 or email info@artscouncilofmercer.com.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.