Lou Venus Moore, 68, died Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the Mercy Health West in Ohio.

Born May 12, 1950 in Harrodsburg she was the daughter of the late J.T. and Ethel Peavler Camic.

She was a former Friendship House nursing assistant. She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, enjoyed helping people and could play the piano by ear.