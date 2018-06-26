Ivona Claunch

On June 22, 2018, heaven welcomed home one of the sweetest ladies anyone could ever know. Ivona Joyce Claunch, age 83, the widow of Cleo H. Claunch, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and Christian. Born in Mercer County on November 7, 1934, to James A. and Jesse Darland Merriman, she was a long-time member of Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church and a 37-year employee of Cricketeer Manufacturing Company in Harrodsburg.

A simple, gracious lady known best for her smile and unwavering faith, she spent her lifetime devoted to making others happy. She shared her love through simple acts such as cooking, being there for others in their time of need, and loving everyone unconditionally. Her greatest joys were times spent with her daughters, grandsons, and great-grandson Silas.

She enjoyed family reunions, boat rides, reading, cross-stitching, playing cards, Bible studies, and traveling with Christian friends. She treasured every moment spent with family – especially the holidays and the frequent trips to Gatlinburg, TN.