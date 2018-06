Christopher Paul Terry, age 47, of Danville, died Monday, June 18, 2018, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Nov. 14, 1970 in Gouverneur, NY, he was the son of Karyl Wiesener of Danville, step-son of L. Frederick Wiesener of Maysville and son of Harold (Valerie)Terry of Massena, NY.

He was a graduate of Carlisle High School in Pennsylvania, a self-employed truck driver, and a member of the Episcopalian faith.