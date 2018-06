Michael L. “Mick” Miller, 68, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Woodford County, died Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Harrodsburg.

Born in Battle Creek, Mich., he was a son of the late Clyde Edward and Tonia Dawn Karasuanski Miller.

He was a former employee of L&N Glass Co., was a U. S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and a graduate of Martin Community College in Williamston, NC where he obtained an associate degree in equine technology.