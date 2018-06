Linda “Joytene” Hasty, 73, of Lancaster, widow of EJ Hasty, died Sunday June 17, 2018, at her home.

Born on April 26, 1945, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Marvin and Ada Browning Peavler of Danville.

She was the co-owner of Hasty’s Grocery with her husband, was a hairdresser and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church.