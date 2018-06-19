Anna Russell

Anna Florence Wayne Russell, age 83, of Mackville, passed away at 9:30 p.m., Sunday, June 10, 2018 at her home after an illness.

A native of Washington County, she was born on June 10, 1935 to the late Melvin L. and Margaret Brown Wayne.

She was a member of the Mackville Christian Church, a member of Gideons International Auxiliary and a retired thirty-four year employee of the former Kelly’s County Drug Store.

Preceding her in death was a son, William Wayne Russell on September 24, 1952; a grandson, Thomas Austin Gabhart on August 6, 1981 and a son-in-law, Jeffrey K. Settles on April 1, 2007.