Enjoy Lights On The Lake June 23

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

jmarsh@harrodsburgherald.com

The second annual Herrington Lake Conservation League Lighted Boat Parade is scheduled to assemble at dusk on Saturday June 23. Come watch the parade at the Kennedy Mill Bridge for free or support the cleanup fund for lake Harrington by entering your boat for a $50 entry. A bourbon barrel head award will be given out for the best decorated boat. Boats are scheduled to launch at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Herrington Lake Conservation League website at www.hlcl.org or pick up a flyer at any Mercer County marina.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.