Continental Claims Beef Festival Grand Prize
The Continental Barbecue Company of Charlestown, Indiana, won the overall award at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival. It is the first time the team, which consists of Kent Schultz and his wife Rachel and children Sebastian and Morgan—have competed. They also collected the awards for best burger, best steak and best brisket in the professional division.
Thirteen teams competed for over $10,000 in prizes at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival Grill Off, with awards given out for brisket, steak, hamburger, sauces and the one bite challenge.
Brisket
- Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Shady River Smokers; 3, Happy Hancock
- Beef, Backyard Griller – 1, Happy Hancock; 2, Chew Crew BBQ; 3, Shady River Smokers
- Beef, Professional – 1, Kickin’ Ash; 2, Triple J&C BBQ; 3, Hogtown Barbecue; 4, Big Boys BBQ
- Cook’s Choice, Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy HancockProfessional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Hogtown Barbecue; 3, Big Boys BBQ
Hamburger
- Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy Hancock; 3, Chew Crew BBQ
- Professional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Big Boys BBQ; 3, Triple J&C BBQ
Steak
- Backyard Griller – 1, Shady River Smokers; 2, Elkhawg Smokers; 3, Happy Hancock
- Professional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Paradise BBQ; 3, High Mountain BBQ
Sauce
- Traditional/Sweet Sauce – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Shady River Smokers; 3, Elkhawg Smokers
- Mustard Sauce – 1, Chew Crew BBQ; 2, Paradise BBQ; 3, The Celtic Pig
- Spicy Sauce – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Hogtown Barbecue; 3, Kickin’ Ash
One Bite Challenge
- Beef, Backyard Griller – 1, Happy Hancock; 2, Chew Crew BBQ; 3, Shady River Smokers
- Beef, Professional – 1, Kickin’ Ash; 2, Triple J&C BBQ; 3, Hogtown Barbecue; 4, Big Boys BBQ
- Cook’s Choice, Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy Hancock
- Cook’s Choice, Professional – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Big Boys BBQ; 3, Kickin’ Ash
People’s Choice
- 1, Chew Crew BBQ; 2, Kickin’ Ash; 3, Hogtown Barbecue
Overall
- 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Elkhawg Smokers; 3, Shady River Smokers
Youth Cookoff Competition
- Senior Youth Steak – 1, Addie Riley; 2, Nathanial Northern
- Junior Youth Steak – 1, Carter Wilson; 2, Morgan Scheutz; 3, Carter Elliott
- Senior Hamburger – 1, Addie Riley; 2, Nathanial Northern
- Junior Youth Hamburger – 1, Morgan Scheutz; 2, Carter Elliott; 3, Carter Wilson
