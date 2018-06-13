Continental Claims Beef Festival Grand Prize

The Continental Barbecue Company of Charlestown, Indiana, won the overall award at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival. It is the first time the team, which consists of Kent Schultz and his wife Rachel and children Sebastian and Morgan—have competed. They also collected the awards for best burger, best steak and best brisket in the professional division.

Thirteen teams competed for over $10,000 in prizes at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival Grill Off, with awards given out for brisket, steak, hamburger, sauces and the one bite challenge.

Brisket