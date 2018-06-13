Continental Claims Beef Festival Grand Prize

Linda McClanahan of the Fort Harrod Beef Festival presents the Continental Barbecue Company of Charlestown, Indiana, with the $1,000 top prize Saturday. From left: Linda McClanahan, Sebastian Schuetz, Kent Schuetz and Morgan Schuetz holding Holly. Not pictured: Rachel Schuetz.

The Continental Barbecue Company of Charlestown, Indiana, won the overall award at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival. It is the first time the team, which consists of Kent Schultz and his wife Rachel and children Sebastian and Morgan—have competed. They also collected the awards for best burger, best steak and best brisket in the professional division.

Thirteen teams competed for over $10,000 in prizes at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival Grill Off, with awards given out for brisket, steak, hamburger, sauces and the one bite challenge.

Brisket

  • Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Shady River Smokers; 3, Happy Hancock
    • Beef, Backyard Griller – 1, Happy Hancock; 2, Chew Crew BBQ; 3, Shady River Smokers
    • Beef, Professional – 1, Kickin’ Ash; 2, Triple J&C BBQ; 3, Hogtown Barbecue; 4, Big Boys BBQ
    • Cook’s Choice, Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy HancockProfessional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Hogtown Barbecue; 3, Big Boys BBQ

      Linda McClanahan presents the award for best steak to Scooter Huffman of the Shady River Smokers.

      Hamburger

      • Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy Hancock; 3, Chew Crew BBQ
      • Professional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Big Boys BBQ; 3, Triple J&C BBQ 

      Steak

      • Backyard Griller – 1, Shady River Smokers; 2, Elkhawg Smokers; 3, Happy Hancock
      • Professional – 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Paradise BBQ; 3, High Mountain BBQ

      Sauce

      • Traditional/Sweet Sauce – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Shady River Smokers; 3, Elkhawg Smokers
      • Mustard Sauce – 1, Chew Crew BBQ; 2, Paradise BBQ; 3, The Celtic Pig
      • Spicy Sauce – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Hogtown Barbecue; 3, Kickin’ Ash

      One Bite Challenge

      • Beef, Backyard Griller – 1, Happy Hancock; 2, Chew Crew BBQ; 3, Shady River Smokers
      • Beef, Professional – 1, Kickin’ Ash; 2, Triple J&C BBQ; 3, Hogtown Barbecue; 4, Big Boys BBQ
      • Cook’s Choice, Backyard Griller – 1, Elkhawg Smokers; 2, Happy Hancock
      • Cook’s Choice, Professional – 1, Paradise BBQ; 2, Big Boys BBQ; 3, Kickin’ Ash

       

      Chew Crew BBQ won the People’s Choice Award at the 2018 Kentucky Fort Harrod Beef Festival.

      People’s Choice

      • 1, Chew Crew BBQ; 2, Kickin’ Ash; 3, Hogtown Barbecue

      Overall

      • 1, Continental Barbecue Company; 2, Elkhawg Smokers; 3, Shady River Smokers

      Youth Cookoff Competition

      • Senior Youth Steak – 1, Addie Riley; 2, Nathanial Northern
      • Junior Youth Steak – 1, Carter Wilson; 2, Morgan Scheutz; 3, Carter Elliott
      • Senior Hamburger – 1, Addie Riley; 2, Nathanial Northern
      • Junior Youth Hamburger – 1, Morgan Scheutz; 2, Carter Elliott; 3, Carter Wilson

