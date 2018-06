John David McClellan, 86, widower of Elise McClellan, of Ft. Worth, Texas, died Sunday, May 27, 2018.

Born in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Loys and Martha McClellan.

He was a 1949 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and was an aerospace engineer with Convair, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin.