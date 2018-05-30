Take A Walk For The House of Grace

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

The House of Grace, Hope and Mercy will hod a walk-a-thon and silent auction on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The group is trying to raise funds to open the shelter designed to provide a transitional home to individuals and families seeking shelter, comfort and stability without judgment or condemnation.

The ultimate goal is to end homelessness in Mercer County by helping people get back on their feet “physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Kassie Barker, president of the board of directors, said.

According to statistics from the Federal Department of Education, nearly five-percent of Kentucky’s students—31,000 children—are homeless, meaning they live in cars or travel from couch-to-couch. Barker said there were approximately 100 homeless people in Mercer County last year, and 21 of those were children.

“It takes a while to open a mission this large,” said Barker. “We want to make sure we do it right in the beginning to avoid problems in the future.”

Walkers are asked to get sponsors for the event and they can walk as little or far as they want. Walkers can preregister for the event by picking up forms at the Christian Life Center, located on Main Street, or they can register on the day of the event.

Bids for the silent auction items will close at noon. Some of the items include a gift certificate for up to $1,000 off materials from Mercer Metals and gift cards for services and products from several local businesses and restaurants, fitness packages and much more.

For more information, contact Kassie Barker at the Christian Life Center at 734-5001.

