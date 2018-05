Lloyd Douglas Thompson, 77, widower of Patricia Sue Marcum Thompson, died Monday, May 14, 2018, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born July 7, 1940, in Logan, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Hersel and Edith Walker Thompson.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was a retired air freight technician with Delta Airlines and was a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. in Frankfort