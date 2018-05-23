Burgin Boys Compete At State Track Meet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s hard to top what the Burgin Bulldogs boys track team accomplished individually at the Class A state track meet last season.

The 4×800 relay team of Wesley Qualls, Trevar Lay, Drew Hatfield and Hunter Preston set a school record with a time of 8:39.31, and a sixth place finish, the highest finish for a Burgin relay team.

This year, the 4×800 relay team of Lay, Preston, Daylan Hodges and Drew Hatfield finished 12th place (8:54.05).

Lay finished the 3200 meter run in 16th place (4:50.56).

Hodges placed ninth in pole vault (10-06.00), and Cade Shearer finished 23rd in shot put (38-11.00).

First year coach Kim Hatfield was proud of her team’s efforts at state and throughout the season.

“I feel like we peaked at the right time. I’m proud of our seniors Trevar Lay, Hunter Preston and Cade Shearer along with juniors Daylan Hodges and Drew Hatfield for ending the season at the Class A state meet at UK,” said Hatfield. “Qualifying for state is always the goal. Given the small size of our school, it’s especially rewarding as a coach, to have kids at Burgin with this talent who are making it to the state level.”

Although no Lady Bulldogs qualified for the state meet, Hatfield knows they have a bright future with a very young core.

“I am pleased with the performances from middle school on up to high school. Our middle school team did a great job stepping in to help the high school team, while being very competitive at the middle school level and qualifying for the middle school state meet in several events. I am very excited for their future at the high school level along with the girls we will return for next season.”

Last year’s coach, Chris Beckerson, took a step back this season, handing the reigns over to Hatfield while still maintaining a coaches role with the team.

“We transitioned very well with having Coach Beckerson continue as an assistant and training coach,” said Hatfield. “I look forward to next year and expect our incoming seniors to take the reigns and lead us to another winning track season.”