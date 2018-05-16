Mercer Grand Jury Indicts Six

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug offenses, receiving stolen property and flagrant nonsupport.

DRUG CHARGES

Karlie Douglas, 38, of 102 Canewood Boulevard, Georgetown, was charged with four class D felonies: 1st-degree wanton endangerment, illegal possession of a prescription blank, 1st-degree possession of morphine and 2nd-degree trafficking in a schedule II non-narcotic. Douglas is also charged with two class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence—second offense. All the charges date to December 9, 2017, in Mercer County. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug related conditions—report to pretrial services, random drug testing, no new arrests, no alcohol or illegal substances and no narcotic pain medications with or without a prescription. Trooper Jacob Guffey of the Kentucky State Police testified.

Jordan Lewis, 25, of 430 Bondville Road, Salvisa, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, and driving a motor vehicle without liability insurance, a class B misdemeanor. The offenses occurred on March 19 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

Andrew Pass, 30, of 148 E. Mason Avenue, Danville, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. According to the prosecution, Pass, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun and syringes on April 10 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Michael Tims (HPD) testified.

Kenneth Horn, 41, of 1855 Deep Creek Road, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Feb. 18 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. Wes Gaddis (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

