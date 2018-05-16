Mercer Grand Jury Indicts Six
The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug offenses, receiving stolen property and flagrant nonsupport.
DRUG CHARGES
- Karlie Douglas, 38, of 102 Canewood Boulevard, Georgetown, was charged with four class D felonies: 1st-degree wanton endangerment, illegal possession of a prescription blank, 1st-degree possession of morphine and 2nd-degree trafficking in a schedule II non-narcotic. Douglas is also charged with two class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence—second offense. All the charges date to December 9, 2017, in Mercer County. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug related conditions—report to pretrial services, random drug testing, no new arrests, no alcohol or illegal substances and no narcotic pain medications with or without a prescription. Trooper Jacob Guffey of the Kentucky State Police testified.
- Jordan Lewis, 25, of 430 Bondville Road, Salvisa, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, and driving a motor vehicle without liability insurance, a class B misdemeanor. The offenses occurred on March 19 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.
- Andrew Pass, 30, of 148 E. Mason Avenue, Danville, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. According to the prosecution, Pass, a convicted felon, was found in possession of a handgun and syringes on April 10 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Michael Tims (HPD) testified.
- Kenneth Horn, 41, of 1855 Deep Creek Road, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Feb. 18 in Mercer County. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. Wes Gaddis (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
