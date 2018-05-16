Individual Bulldogs qualify for state meet

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin boys and girls track team competed at the Class A Region 5 meet this past Saturday, May 12, at Admiral Stadium in Danville.

The boys team finished fifth overall out of 12 teams, while the girls finished ninth overall out of 14 teams.

Individuals for the boys team qualified for the state meet that will be held at the University of Kentucky track from Thursday to Saturday, May 17-19. The Class A state meet will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

To qualify for state, individuals must place in the top two. If outside the top two, individuals with the next 10 highest scores around the state qualify.

Senior Trevar Lay qualified by placing second in the 1600 meter run, finishing with a time of 4:53.55. Lay finished fourth in the 3200 meter run in 11:09.28.

Senior Cade Shearer qualified for state, placing fourth in the shot put with a 40-06.00 throw. Shearer also placed eighth in the discus with a 83-08 throw, and placed 16th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.49.

Junior Daylan Hodges qualified for state placing second in the pole vault event with a 9-00.00 score. Hodges also placed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 53.89.

Lay, Hodges, junior Drew Hatfield and senior Hunter Preston qualified for state in the 4×800 meter relay. They finished third with a time of 8:50.21.

The Bulldogs will try to beat their school record time in the 4×800 meter relay, which was set last season.

Full Burgin boys results are listed below.

Eighth grader Darren Reeves placed 19th in the 100 meter dash in 13.72. Sophomore Tyler Robinson placed 22nd in the 100 meter dash in 13.97.

Eighth grader Travis Stewart placed 18th in the 200 meter dash in 29.06.

Hatfield placed 10th in the 400 meter dash in 58.13. Freshman Skylar Logan placed 14th in the same event in 1:06.24.

Preston placed third in the 800 meter run in 2:10.75. Hatfield placed 16th in the same event in 2:33.11.

Junior Ethan Kestler finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles in 52.96. Kestler placed 11th in the long jump with a 15-02.00 jump. Logan placed 12th in the same event, with a jump of 14-11.00.

Kestler finished sixth in the triple jump with a score of 33-07.00. Logan placed eighth in the same event with a jump of 32-04.00.

Junior Steven McCowan placed sixth in the discus with a 98-03.00 throw, and placed 10th in the shot put with a throw of 35-06.00.

Reeves, Robinson, Stewart and Logan placed seventh in the 4×100 meter relay in 53.39.

Reeves, Robinson, Stewart and Kestler placed seventh in the 4×200 meter relay in 1:53.49.

Lay, Preston, Hatfield and Hodges finished fourth in the 4×400 meter relay in 3:51.68.

Full Burgin girls results are listed below.

Seventh grader Anderson Taylor finished 15th in the 100 meter dash in 15.26. Eighth grader Abbie Church placed 19th in the same event, in 16.12.

Taylor placed 14th in the 200 meter dash in 32.57. Eighth grader Keira Propes finished 20th in the same event, in 42.75.

Eighth grader Avery Harmon finished in 11th place in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 1:15.93. Eighth grader Chelsea Caudill finished 15th in the same event, in 1:19.92.

Harmon finished in 13th in the 800 meter run in 2:53.62. Junior Shelbi Beasley placed 16th in the same event, in 3:38.49.

Eighth grader Kenzie Humber finished ninth in the 1600 meter run in 7:08.30.

Harmon finished sixth in the 3200 meter run in 15:13.82.

Eighth grader Ellie Jenkins placed 11th in the 300 meter hurdles in 1:00.59. Jenkins also placed seventh in the triple jump with a score of 27-07.50.

Church finished 12th in the long jump with a score of 11-02.00.

Eighth grader Lilly Essex finished ninth in the discus with a throw of 59-05.00. Senior Cassie Hunter placed 10th in the same event, with a throw of 54-05.00.

Essex also finished 14th in the shot put, with a throw of 19-02.00. Hunter placed 16th in the same event, with a 18-02.00 throw.

Junior Jeyden Watkins, Church, Taylor and Caudill finished eighth in the 4×100 meter relay, finishing with a time of 1:05.51.

Watkins, Taylor, Beasley and Essex finished sixth in the 4×200 meter relay in 2:27.42.

Watkins, Church, Caudill and Humber finished fifth place in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 5:38.41.

Propes, Jenkins, Harmon and Humber placed fourth in the 4×800 meter relay in 12:27.48.