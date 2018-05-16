Harrodsburg Names Allen And Hammons New Police And Fire Chiefs

On Monday night, Scott Hammons was named the new chief of the Harrodsburg Fire Department and Brian Allen was named the new chief of the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Hammons and Allen have been serving as interim chiefs since the retirement of Ric Maxfield and Billy Whitenack earlier this year. Both Hammons and Allen could have retired already, but they wanted the chance to make a difference at their departments.

Hammons has been with the fire department since 1999. Having been a volunteer firefighter since age 18, he’d like to expand the role volunteer firefighters play in the department. Partly it’s because of his time as a volunteer. But it’s also a pragmatic decision. With the possible cuts in state retirement benefits, Hammons said the department may have to rely on volunteers more than they have in the recent past.

Allen has been a police officer for 17 years and has served with the HPD for 13 years. Among his stated goals, he would like to create a new ranking structure that would reward officers who enjoy “chasing taillights” but who don’t want to be supervisors. Allen would also love to bring back hazardous duty retirement benefits, but that may prove difficult considering the state’s continuing pension crisis.

Commissioners interviewed two applicants for each position.

