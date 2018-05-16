400-Mile Yard Sale Returns This May

It’s time again for the 400-Mile Sale, which happens Thursday, May 31, through Sunday, June 3.

The 400-Mile Sale runs across Kentucky from Paducah all the way to Maysville. For four days, vendors will be selling antiques, collectibles and stuff along historic U.S. Highway 68.

The 400-Mile Sale is sponsored by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and locally by the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. According to the official website, there are 60 historic communities participating. In addition to over 200 antique shops, travelers can enjoy unique dining and wonderful bed and breakfast inns as well as numerous civil war sites, 11 state parks and over 100 museums as well as Kentucky craft and specialty shops along route 68.

The 400 Mile Sale

Runs from Thursday, May 31, through Sunday, June 3, along U.S. Route 68 in Mercer County and connected streets.

Yard Sales

• 711 East Lexington Street/ US 68. MULTI-family yard sale Friday–Saturday. Look for the big dinosaur! (859) 613-3505 or shirleytd@corning.com.

• 1031 Lexington Road. Open all four days. (859) 325-5540 or john.vinard@yahoo.com.

• 911 Meadow Lane, Harrodsburg. Open Thursday–Saturday. 734-7487 or rsfs72@gmail.com.

• 332 East Lexington Street. Multi-family yard sale. (859) 749-2485 or bauemarian@gmail.com. Thursday–Saturday.

• 554 E. Lexington Street. Open all four days. Wide variety from antiques to trash. (859) 247-0274 or memeaudrey@bellsouth.net.

• 268 Catlett Road, Located 1/4 mile off US 68 between Harrodsburg and Perryville. Open Thursday–Saturday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. (859) 209-1464 or grannyljt10@gmail.com.

• Shakertown Baptist Church, 2894 Lexington Road. Open Thursday–Saturday. Multiple vendors. (859) 265-7373 or homerlw@yahoo.com.

• 906 Oatfield Road in Rolling Hills Subdivision. Multi-family yard sale open Friday and Saturday. (859) 247-0271 or jdevensky@gmail.com.

Antique Shops

• Back Porch Treasures Craft & Antique Mall. 540 N. College Street. 734-7255 or (859) 265-1413

• Bluegrass Artworks. 103 S. Main Street. (859) 806-1038

• Charmed Antiques, Collectibles & Vintage. 235 S. Main Street. (859) 948-3223

• J. Sampson Antiques & Books. 107 S. Main Street. 734-7829.

• Rags to Riches Antique Center & Flea Mall. 613 S. College Street. 734-2680.

• Vintage Memories Antiques. Glengary Farm, 2192 Lexington Road. 613-3791.

For more information: Visit online at www.400mile.com.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.