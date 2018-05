Kaytlynn Elizabeth Doss, 18, and her unborn baby girl, passed away Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center from injuries received in an automobile accident which occurred on Friday in Anderson County.

Kaytlynn was enrolled in home school and due to graduate with the Class of 2018. She was a loving mother, attended the Family Worship Center, enjoyed playing practical jokes, a former cheerleader, loved singing, and loved being with her family and friends.