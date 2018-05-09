House Of Grace Holds Unique Fundraiser

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

When thinking about the homeless, big cities like New York and Chicago come to mind. Dirty men sleeping on sidewalks or women in tattered clothing pushing grocery carts. While that is one reality for the nation, the other is the average looking family, including children, not having someplace to call home.

Currently, funds are being raised to open the House of Grace, Hope and Mercy, a family homeless shelter in Mercer County. One of their upcoming fundraisers, “Think Inside the Box,” has two purposes, one, to raise money, and two, to foster compassion in our youth by showing them what it means to be homeless.

On Saturday, May 19, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., youth groups from community churches will meet at Salvisa Baptist Church’s Christian Learning Center (CLC) building, located on the corner of US 127 and Kirkwood Road, for a lock-in with a twist. The youth will sleep in or on cardboard boxes and their food will be limited to one hot dog, a granola bar and a bottle of water. There will be no snacking, no television and no cell phones.

“We want the youth to gain insight into what it’s like to be homeless,” said Kim Bass, one of the organizers for the event.

For more information on attending or donating, contact Kim Bass at 613-2990 or email at kwgriswold@roadrunner.com.

