10th Anniversary March for Transformation On Saturday

April Ellis

Herald Staff

aellis@harrodsburgherald.com

On Saturday, May 10, 2008, approximately 3,000 people marched down Main Street to pray for the drug problem facing the community.

Jack Coleman, one of the organizers for the original march, called it “the most important event in the history of our community.”

Now, 10 years later, religious leaders are asking the community to come together and once again pray for the drug problem many families are facing today, along with a call for unity among the churches.

“As we look back on the 10 year anniversary and try to assess and see where we were then and where we are now, I can see progress with unity among the churches,” said Rev. Pam Sims, member of the Mercer Ministerial Association.

A worship service will be held this Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the steps of Harrodsburg Christian Church on Main Street.

Bro. James Harley will be leading local pastors in prayer, Daryl Catlett will be leading the community prayer and worship songs will be lead by Jill Cutler.

“We need to come before the Lord and really worship and pray and seek God’s plan,” said Sims. “It’s important for spiritual leaders to come together and really pray for Mercer County to prosper. For us to receive His blessing, we first have to ask for it.”

The theme of the march from a decade ago, was “repent, reclaim and proclaim.” Repenting of our sinful ways and apathy toward drug and alcohol abuse. Reclaiming our community to bring about transformation and heal broken lives. Proclaiming an end of brokeness and renewal and salvation to every corner of the community.

Ten years ago, Coleman said, “This march is just the beginning. May the people in Mercer County never retreat from the battle.”

Sims said she sees hope in the battle. “We have more resources now than ever to help families fight drug abuse. We were in denial about our friends and family and the reality finally set in and now they are trying to take their lives back.”

The Mercer Ministerial Association is encouraging attendees to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas in case of inclement weather. Sims also wants to encourage attendees to shop and eat downtown after the services.

