Marimon Will Finally Get Paved, City Says

There’s good news for the long-suffering residents of Marimon Avenue. After years of being passed over while it seemed like every other street in Harrodsburg was being resurfaced, this is your year.

City Commissioner Charlie Mattingly said Marimon is finally getting some blacktop. Of course, considering that the street is so high that some residents have to build walkways from the street to the curb, more blacktop might not seem like the best idea. Mattingly said the street will be milled down to the roadbed before being resurfaced.

Last year, the city banned parking on the west side of Marimon to make it easier for the city’s fire and police departments to respond to emergencies in the neighborhood. The street has been paved and repaved so often that residents are forced to park far from the curb. After residents complained, city workers bagged the signs and allowed parking on both sides of the street again.

Repairing the street has been held up by utility work, which is finally completed.

Mattingly is also looking for recommendations for other streets that need paving this year. He is asking his fellow commissioners to submit some names.

Speaking of streets, at the last meeting, Commissioner Scott Moseley struck a compromise between the organizers of car and motorcycle shows and Main Street merchants. The car and motorcycle shows will be held on Chiles Street this year.

At Monday night’s meeting, the City of Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners approved other street closings.

They approved a request by Pam Sims of Mercer Transformation and the Mercer County Ministerial Association, to close Main Street from Office Street to Beaumont Avenue on Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Sims said the groups will be holding a “solemn assembly with worship and prayer” in front of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Ten years ago, 3,000 people marched down Main Street against drugs but the community is still dealing with the issue a decade later.

“We’re looking for a breakthrough,” Sims said.

She said local pastors will come forward and repent their sins and pray for the wisdom to solve Mercer’s drug problem. Sims invited the commissioners as well as the public to attend the event.

“If they have the heart for our community and they want to see a change and they have a heart for prayer, we want them to come,” she said.

The commissioners also approved closing Main Street from Olde Towne Park and along Beaumont Avenue to Cardinal Drive for the Fort Harrod Beef Festival 5-K Run on Saturday, June 9, starting at 7:30 a.m.

They approved the closing of Broadway Street from Fort Street to College Street on Friday, May 18, through Saturday, May 19, for the third annual Broadway Days Festival.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.