Festival Season Starts With Broadway Days, May 18-19

Festival season starts off with a bang with the third annual Broadway Days, a multicultural two-day festival which runs from Friday, May 18, through Saturday, May 19.

The festival honors Broadway, the oldest street in Kentucky, with live music, basketball, fashion, art, food, movies and more, said Sindicat “Sid” Dunn.

The festivities kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. when Rev. Phillip Yates talks about the history of West Broadway Street.

At 6 p.m., the youth basketball tournaments, which will run both days, will start at Mercer Area Family Education and Wellness, the former YMCA.

“Teens from all over the state will be there,” Dunn said.

Also, there will be a special tribute to the late Mike Heathman of the Haz Beans Band. Many of Heathman’s former bandmates will get together to jam in his memory, Dunn said.

DJ Lady in the Mix, Stacy Napier, will also put on a show starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday starts with a workout/Zumba class led by Doug VanDyke, which starts at noon.

There will also be a special viewing of the blockbuster superhero saga “Black Panther” with comments by Kentucky poet laureate Frank X. Walker.

Live music starts at 3 p.m. with Rise Up followed by Driftwood Gypsy at 6:30 and C Connection Band at 8 p.m. Blues legend Tee Dee Young closes out the festival at 10 p.m.

This is Young’s second year playing at Broadway Days.

“We’re bringing him back,” Dunn said. “He loves Harrodsburg.”

There will also be a fashion show on Saturday put on by Uniqueness Unlimited Modeling Productions of Lexington. If you’ve ever wanted to attend a New York fashion show, this is your big chance, Dunn said.

“This is as close as you’re going to get in Harrodsburg,” he said.

Dunn said there is still space available for vendors. For more information, give him a call at 605-254-6984.

May is always a dangerous month to have an outdoor event in Kentucky. While praying for good weather, Dunn remains enthusiastic.

“Rain, sleet, snow, this show is going to go,” he said.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.