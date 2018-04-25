Mercer Tennis splits with West Jessamine

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Tennis Titans and Lady Titans took on the West Jessamine Colts on Friday, April 20, at Asbury University, splitting their matchups.

The girls team defeated the Colts 4-1, losing only one singles match.

The boys team was able to win a doubles match, but lost the overall match 1-4.

On the girls’ side, number one singles player, freshman Rebekah Trent, won her match 8-4 against Carlyn McCreary. Freshman Karmen Murray lost her singles match 8-2 to Emma Crouse and sophomore Chloe Barnett won her match 9-7 over Kaley Penny.

Sophomore Kiersten Bryant and freshman Ania Boutin won their number one doubles match 8-2 against Emma Stephens and Taylor Burton. Number two doubles, senior Avery Thompson and sophomore Raegan Long, won their match 8-1 over Eliza Wack and Brenna Hall.

On the boys’ side, number one singles player, sophomore Bryson Marcum lost his match 3-8 against Jacob Senters. Sophomore Jake Becknell, number two singles player, lost his match 6-8 to Ethan Barren. Sophomore Camden Moseley lost his number three singles match to Zach Stowe.

In doubles, number one seeds Marcum and Becknell defeated Barren and Chase Bricken 8-8 (4) in a tiebreak. Moseley and freshman Ryan Allen were defeated by Brock Hall and Senters 3-8.

The boys team have played two matches, both make-up matches, to Southwestern and McCreary Central.

They defeated Southwestern 5-4.

In singles, Marcum defeated Josh Caren 6-4. Becknell was defeated by Max Brainard 1-6, Moseley was defeated by Camden Harris 4-6, Allen defeated Harrison Dalton 6-4, eighth grader Jonah Lewis was defeated by Cameron Campbell 2-6 and Nicholas Walden was defeated by Cameron Pierce 1-6.

In doubles, Marcum and Becknell defeated Harris and Brainard 6-3, Moseley and Allen defeated Campbell and Daniel Walrod 6-3 and Lewis and Walden were defeated by Dalton Murray and Dalton.

In the following match, the Titans defeated McCreary Central 6-3.

In singles, Marcum defeated Seth Ball 8-6, Becknell lost to Kobe Perry 5-8, Moseley defeated Chris Gearing 8-4, Allen defeated Michael Strunk 8-1, Lewis lost to Gunner Perry 1-8 and Walden defeated Garrett Strunk 8-4.

In doubles, Marcum and Becknell defeated Kobe and Gunner Perry 8-5, Allen and Moseley lost to Ball and Gearing 4-8 and Lewis and Walden defeated Garrett and Michael Strunk 6-4.

The Titans and Lady Titans will be competing in the regional tournament from May 4-7.