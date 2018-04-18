Titans compete at Clash of the Classes

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

It was a good day to be a Mercer County Titan on the track. This past Saturday, April 14, at the Clash of the Classes meet in Bardstown, the girls finished sixth out of 22 teams with 118.50 points while the boys finished 11th with 85.50 points.

The girls team placed first amongst the Class 2A schools, while the boys placed third.

This was the biggest track meet so far this season for Mercer County in terms of schools competing at the meet and individually, and the Titans didn’t disappoint.

BOYS

Senior Aaron Johnson competed in four events and won all of them. He was victorious in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.45 seconds, won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.70 seconds, won the high jump event with a 1.98 meter (6-06.00) jump and won the long jump event with a 6.28 meter (20-07.00) jump.

He tallied a total of 40 points for his team. He won awards for high points scorer and outstanding performer at the conclusion of the meet.

Senior Ty Divine placed first overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:00.60. Junior Toshi Smith placed 26th overall and 10th in Class 2A in the same event with a time of 2:21.50.

Divine also competed in the 4×400 meter relay with senior Mishi Easterling and juniors Marcus Lewis and Andrew Turpin, placing fifth overall and second in Class 2A with a time of 3:44.50.

Junior Mason Darland placed 26th overall and ninth in Class 2A in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.35 seconds. Darland also placed 22nd overall and eighth in Class 2A in the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.10.

Turpin placed 18th overall and sixth in Class 2A in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.20. Freshman Jalen Lukitsch placed 25th overall and ninth in Class 2A in the same event with a time of 57.00.

Sophomore Darrian Baker placed 15th overall and sixth in Class 2A in the shot put event with a 10.23 (33-07.00) meter throw. Freshman Blake Brown placed 34th overall and 13th in Class 2A in the same event with a 7.84 (25-09.00) meter throw. Baker also placed ninth overall and third in Class 2A in the discus throw with a 26.21 meter (108-00) throw. Brown also competed in the discus throw, placing 27th overall and ninth in Class 2A with a 19.20 meter (63-00) throw.

Easterling placed second overall and first in Class 2A in the triple jump with a 12.21 meter (40-01.00) jump. Eighth grader Matthew Mays, in the same event, placed 11th overall and fourth in Class 2A with a 10.52 meter (34-06.50) jump.

GIRLS

Sophomore Jasmine Claunch tallied a total of 21 points by winning the long jump with a jump of 4.92 meters (16-02.00), coming second overall in the triple jump with a 10.54 (34-07.00) meter jump, fourth overall in the 4×400 meter relay and third overall in the 4×100 meter relay.

Claunch competed in the 4×400 meter relay with sophomore Haley Blevins and seventh graders Timberlynn Yeast and Jai Maria Piazza with a time of 4:17.10. Claunch ran with sophomore Calicia Smith and freshmen Jacey Catlett and Bella Garrett in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 55.00.

Although the two girl relay teams placed fourth and third overall, they placed first among Class 2A schools. Claunch also finished first in the triple jump in Class 2A.

Sophomore Zoe Yeast placed first overall in the shot put event with a throw of 11.45 meters (37-07.00). She placed fourth overall, second in Class 2A, in the discus throw with a 29.56 meter (97-00) throw. Her sister, senior Zharia Yeast, placed seventh overall and third in Class 2A in the shot put with a throw of 10.59 (34-09.00) meters.

Seventh graders Clayra Darnell and Piazza, along with sophomore Channing Lewis and Timberlynn Yeast, placed fifth overall and third in Class 2A in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:45.07.

Freshman Harlee Settles placed eighth overall and third in Class 2A in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.10 seconds.

Smith, Piazza, Garrett and Catlett placed seventh overall and third in Class 2A in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 2:00.30.

Freshman Emma Leitenberger and Erin Darland competed in the 1600 meter run. Leitenberger placed 27th overall and 12th in Class 2A with a time of 6:19.00, while Darland finished 29th overall and 14th in Class 2A with a 6:40.30 time.

Smith placed 11th overall and fourth in Class 2A in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.70.

Darnell placed 15th overall and seventh in Class 2A in the 3200 meter run with a time of 12:50.10, while freshman Brianna Wimsatt placed 21st overall and 13th in Class 2A with a time of 15:07.90.

Senior Savannah Prigmore placed ninth overall and third in Class 2A in the discus throw with a 24.68 (81-00) meter throw.

Garrett, along with Claunch, competed in the long jump event and placed fifth overall and second in Class 2A with a 4.49 (14-09.00) meter jump. Garrett also placed fifth overall and second in Class 2A in the triple jump with a 9.68 (31-09.25) jump.

Sophomore Raegan Preston placed 11th overall and sixth in Class 2A in the pole vault with a 1.72 (5-08.00) meter vault.

The Titans and Lady Titans track teams will compete next at the Heart of the Bluegrass meet on Saturday, April 21, at Alvis Johnson Field. Events will begin around 10 a.m.