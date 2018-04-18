Mercer Grand Jury Indicts 11

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday. While most of the indictments were drug charges, the man police believe committed nearly 20 car burglaries in Mercer County last year was indicted on further charges.

UNLAWFUL ACCESS TO A COMPUTER

Dario Mauriz-Cruz, 25, of 5000 Bryan Station, No. 53, Lexington, was charged with 1st-degree unlawful access to a computer, a class C felony; theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, a class D felony, and 2nd-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the prosecution, on Oct. 7, 2017, Mauriz-Cruz accessed a computer through fraudulent means in order to obtain money or property as well as stole items and damaged property belonging to a Mercer County resident.

In January, Mauriz-Cruz was indicted on two counts of theft by unlawful taking for stealing two cars, two counts of theft by unlawful taking of firearms, one class D felony count of theft by unlawful taking of personal property, eight felony counts of 1st-degree unlawful access to a computer and four misdemeanor counts of 2nd-degree criminal mischief for damaging property belonging to four different Mercer County residents.

Bail was set at $10,000. Interim Police Chief Brian Allen (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.