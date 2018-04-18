Frankfort Couple Arrested On Drug Charges

A Frankfort couple are in jail after being arrested on drug charges last week.

On Friday, April 13, William Nathaniel Pope, 38, and Alece Nicole Williams, 30, both of Frankfort, were stopped by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office during a routine traffic stop. Both Pope and Williams were found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs including methamphetamine, heroin and another unspecified substance.

Pope was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and 1st-degree trafficking in heroin.

According to the Kentucky Online Offender Lookup, he has nine convictions on his record—all in Franklin County—including previous convictions for trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine. He is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Williams was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, 1st-degree trafficking in heroin, 1st-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on a $12,000 bond.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.