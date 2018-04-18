Boyle All-Comers Results

The Mercer County Titans and the Burgin Bulldogs track teams competed at the Boyle All-Comers meet Tuesday, April 17, at Boyle County High School. Listed below are the full results for both the Titans and the Bulldogs. The results will be separated by school and results with the Titans first, followed by the Bulldogs.

MERCER COUNTY

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

3rd place: Channing Lewis, Abby Dean, Erin Darland and Emma Leitenberger (11:36.5)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

3rd place: Brandon Ballard, Carter Edelen, Andrew Turpin and Toshi Smith (9:21.3)

Girls 100 Meter Dash

3rd place: Jasmine Claunch (13.5)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

12th place: Brayden Dunn (12.6)

15th place: Bryson Yeast (12.8)

18th place: Trevor Allen

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

3rd place: Calicia Smith, Bella Garrett, Jasmine Claunch and Corban Profitt (1:58.5)

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

2nd place: Mishi Easterling, Aaron Johnson, Ty Divine and Beau Brown (1:33.4)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

1st place: Haley Blevins (5:44.9)

2nd place: Clayra Darnell (6:03.0)

9th place: Brianna Wimsatt (6:59.6)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

19th place: Gavin Murphy (6:08.8)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

4th place: Meghan Mays, Joselyn Flores, Raegan Preston and Kristynn Releford (59.5)

5th place: Zoe Yeast, Savannah Prigmore, Zharia Yeast and Kendall Edelen (59.9)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

3rd place: Marcus Lewis, Brayden Dunn, Trevor Allen and Beau Brown (48.6)

8th place: Darrian Baker, Blake Brown, Sam Warren and Blake Russell (56.6)

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1st place: Jai Maria Piazza (1:02.0)

3rd place: Timberlynn Yeast (1:04.0)

6th place: Maddie Angel (1:09.6)

Boys 400 Meter Dash

2nd place: Ty Divine (52.2)

4th place: Aaron Johnson (54.8)

5th place: Brandon Ballard (56.4)

7th place: Marcus Lewis (57.8)

13th place: Noah Davis (59.6)

19th place: Christian Rogers (1:01.7)

22nd place: John Whited (1:05.1)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

2nd place: Harlee Settles (51.7)

4th place: Aubrey Jones (52.5)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

7th place: Carter Edelen (52.6)

Girls 800 Meter Run

1st place: Abby Dean (2:41.3)

5th place: Channing Lewis (2:50.0)

6th place: Emma Leitenberger (2:53.9)

9th place: Erin Darland (2:57.0)

10th place: Emily Steele (2:58.9)

11th place: Katherine Schroeder (3:00.07)

Boys 800 Meter Run

3rd place: Andrew Turpin (2:14.4)

5th place: Toshi Smith (2:20.0)

Girls 200 Meter Dash

3rd place: Abby Steele (27.7)

4th place: Calicia Smith (28.4)

11th place: Corban Profitt (30.6)

13th place: Maddie Angel (31.5)

Boys 200 Meter Dash

7th place: Beau Brown (24.8)

9th place: Reece Lanham (25.7)

13th place: Marcus Lewis (26.0)

16th place: Brayden Dunn (26.5)

20th place: Matthew Mays (27.1)

21st place: Noah Davis (27.3)

22nd place: Trevor Allen (27.3)

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1st place: Clayra Darnell (12:24.5)

2nd place: Haley Blevins (12:25.4)

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1st place: Timberlynn Yeast, Abby Steele, Jasmine Claunch and Jai Maria Piazza (4:24.6)

3rd place: Aubrey Jones, Corban Profitt, Abby Dean and Lyzzi Prigmore (4:48.8)

4th place: Harlee Settles, Channing Lewis, Calicia Smith and Maddie Angel (4:57.2)

5th place: Katherine Schroeder, Emily Steele, Emma Leitenberger and Erin Darland (4:59.4)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

1st place: Ty Divine, Aaron Johnson, Brandon Ballard and Mishi Easterling (3:32.3)

5th place: Marcus Lewis, Andrew Turpin, Beau Brown and Toshi Smith (3:55.4)

9th place: Noah Davis, John Whited, Carter Edelen and Christian Rogers (4:14.9)

Girls Discus Throw

2nd place: Savannah Prigmore (99-06 feet)

8th place: Kendall Edelen (66-06 feet)

13th place: Zharia Yeast (59-11 feet)

Boys Discus Throw

4th place: Sam Warren (117-00 feet)

7th place: Darrian Baker (109-05 feet)

11th place: Blake Russell (91-06 feet)

17th place: Bryson Yeast (80-04 feet)

20th place: Richie Macias (76-00 feet)

25th place: Blake Brown (68-00 feet)

Girls Long Jump

3rd place: Bella Garrett (15-03 feet)

4th place: Jasmine Claunch (15-03 feet)

5th place: Jai Maria Piazza (14-08 feet)

10th place: Corban Proffit (13-01 feet)

Boys Long Jump

1st place: Mishi Easterling (20-05 feet)

2nd place: Aaron Johnson (20-04 feet)

5th place: Matthew Mays (17-03 feet)

6th place: Michael Johnson (17-00 feet)

Girls Triple Jump

2nd place: Bella Garrett (32-00 feet)

Boys Triple Jump

1st place: Mishi Easterling (43-04 feet)

4th place: Matthew Mays (34-09 feet)

5th place: Michael Johnson (34-00 feet)

Girls High Jump

5th place: Harlee Settles (4-00 feet)

Boys High Jump

3rd place: Reece Lanham (5-02 feet)

Girls Pole Vault

4th place: Meghan Mays (7-00 feet)

5th place: Raegan Preston (6-00 feet)

7th place: Kristynn Releford (5-06 feet)

BURGIN

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

5th place: Kenzie Humber, Ellie Jenkins, Avery Harmon and Rebecca Biggs (13:06.5)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

4th place: Hunter Preston, Drew Hatfield, Trevar Lay and Daylan Hodges (9:21.9)

Girls 100 Meter Dash

16th place: Anderson Taylor (15.4)

18th place: Abbie Church (16.2)

20th place: Chelsea Caudill (17.1)

Jeyden Watkins (18.3)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

29th place: Darren Reeves (13.7)

30th place: Travis Stewart (14.2)

37th place: Colton Marek (16.1)

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

7th place: Ellie Jenkins, Kenzie Humber, Abbie Church and Anderson Taylor (2:17.3)

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

7th place: Tyler Robinson, Ethan Kestler, Travis Stewart and John Boursaw (1:55.3)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

11th place: Kenzie Humber (7:29.9)

12th place: Rebecca Biggs (7:46.6)

14th place: Keira Propes (8:09.1)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

2nd place: Trevar Lay (5:05.8)

15th place: John Boursaw (5:48.2)

20th place: Drew Hatfield (6:09.4)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

7th place: Lilly Essex, Avery Harmon, Anderson Taylor and Abbie Church (1:04.9)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

6th place: Darren Reeves, Tyler Robinson, Travis Stewart and Ethan Kestler (54.5)

Girls 400 Meter Dash

9th place: Chelsea Caudill (1:22.0)

Boys 400 Meter Dash

9th place: Hunter Preston (58.0)

28th place: Tyler Robinson (1:14.3)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

7th place: Ellie Jenkins (1:01.4)

Girls 800 Meter Run

14th place: Rebecca Biggs (3:17.2)

20th place: Jeyden Watkins (3:44.5)

21st place: Keira Propes (3:52.3)

Boys 800 Meter Run

6th place: Hunter Preston (2:32.1)

11th place: Drew Hatfield (2:36.3)

12th place: John Boursaw (2:37.8)

Girls 200 Meter Dash

16th place: Anderson Taylor (32.2)

20th place: Chelsea Caudill (36.5)

21st place: Cassie Hunter (38.4)

Boys 200 Meter Dash

25th place: Darren Reeves (28.9)

26th place: Travis Stewart (29.1)

31st place: Colton Marek (34.9)

Girls 3200 Meter Run

6th place: Avery Harmon (14:43.4)

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1st place: Trevar Lay (11:10.2)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

7th place: Daylan Hodges, Trevar Lay, Drew Hatfield and Hunter Preston (3:56.8)

Girls Discus Throw

19th place: Cassie Hunter (51-08 feet)

21st place: Lilly Essex (49-07 feet)

Boys Discus Throw

8th place: Cade Shearer (102-05 feet)

10th place: Steven McCowan (93-10 feet)

31st place: Brantley McKinney (38-05 feet)

Girls Long Jump

18th place: Abbie Church (10-08 feet)

19th place: Ellie Jenkins (10-06 feet)

20th place: Jeyden Watkins (9-06 feet)

24th place: Keira Propes (8-01 feet)

5th place: Rebecca Biggs (4-00.00)

Boys Pole Vault

6th place: Daylan Hodges (9-00 feet)

WOMEN TEAM RANKINGS

1st: Boyle County (177 points)

2nd: Mercer County (154 points)

3rd: Lincoln County (64 points)

4th: Bethlehem (51 points)

5th: Danville (42 points)

6th: Garrard County (12 points)

7th: Burgin (6 points)

8th: Frankfort Christian Academy (2 points)

9th: KSD (1 points)

MEN TEAM RANKINGS

1st: Boyle County (176 points)

2nd: Danville (95 points)

3rd: Mercer County (94 points)

4th: Bethlehem (43 points)

5th: Lincoln County (40 points)

6th: Burgin (31 points)

7th place: Garrard County (25 points)