Mayor Hensley Injured In Altercation

Burgin Mayor George Hensley was injured earlier today in an altercation with a Burgin citizen.

According to Burgin Police Chief Casey Rucker, the altercation began around 8 a.m. on the front porch of the Burgin Depot, when Hensley was approached by James Hurley.

The two men began discussing Tuesday night’s meeting of the Burgin City Council, Rucker said, and the discussion turned into an altercation.

Hensley, who is 71, is seeking medical treatment. According to Rucker, a pin was protruding from Hensley’s foot after the altercation. The mayor fell after being struck by Hurley, Rucker said.

He could not say which hospital Hensley was being treated at. Once the nature of the mayor’s injuries were known, Rucker would determine whether to file misdemeanor or felony assault charges.

This is not the first run in between the mayor and Hurley, a local farmer who accused Hensley of trespassing on his property and illegally shutting off his water supply back in 2015.

Hurley is also no stranger to the law. According to the Boyle County Detention Center website, he was arrested six times between 2003 and 2005 on charges including stalking, terroristic threatening, harassing communications and aggravated assault. According to Rucker, Hurley remains free until the warrant for his arrest is issued.

We’ll update when we learn more.