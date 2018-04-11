Danville All-Comers Results

Arpan Dixit

Herald Staff

Listed below are the results for the Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs at the Danville All-Comers track meet on Tuesday, April 10.

MERCER COUNTY

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

1st place: Jai Maria Piazza, Channing Lewis, Haley Blevins and Clayra Darnell (10:46.08)

5th place: Erin Darland, Katherine Schroeder, Emily Steele and Emma Leitenberger (11:59.86)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

3rd place: Brandon Ballard, Carter Edelen, Andrew Turpin and Toshi Smith (9:34.28)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1st place: Harlee Settles (18.15)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

2nd place: Lukas Jones (15.94)

Girls 100 Meter Dash

6th place: Jacey Catlett (14.55)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

12th place: Mason Darland (12.95)

14th place: Bryson Yeast (13.05)

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

1st place: Mason Darland, Ty Divine, Mishi Easterling and Aaron Johnson (1:34.63)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

9th place: Brianna Wimsatt (7:00.94)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

16th place: Gavin Murphy (6:09.26)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

3rd place: Meghan Mays, Joselyn Flores, Raegan Preston and Kristynn Releford (1:00.63)

Girls 400 Meter Dash

1st place: Jai Maria Piazza (1:01.70)

2nd place: Haley Blevins (1:04.24)

5th place: Abby Steele (1:09.71)

Boys 400 Meter Dash

5th place: Jalen Lukitsch (58.36)

14th place: Noah Davis (1:01.87)

22nd place: John Whited (1:07.53)

23rd place: Christian Rogers (1:07.53)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1st place: Harlee Settles (52.14)

2nd place: Aubrey Jones (53.01)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

2nd place: Aaron Johnson (41.38)

3rd place: Lukas Jones (43.80)

10th place: Carter Edelen (50.98)

Girls 800 Meter Run

1st place: Haley Blevins (2:42.03)

3rd place: Timberlynn Yeast (2:43.04)

5th place: Channing Lewis (2:51.94)

6th place: Emma Leitenberger (2:55.34)

7th place: Erin Darland (2:57.93)

9th place: Emily Steele (3:00.71)

10th place: Katherine Schroeder (3:08.06)

Boys 800 Meter Run

1st place: Ty Divine (2:08.56)

3rd place: Brandon Ballard (2:12.16)

5th place: Andrew Turpin (2:18.14)

6th place: Toshi Smith (2:26.82)

Girls 200 Meter Dash

2nd place: Jacey Catlett (29.49)

6th Corban Profitt (31.07)

Boys 200 Meter Dash

7th place: Mason Darland (26.08)

16th place: Matthew Mays (27.84)

Girls 3200 Meter Run

1st place: Clayra Darnell (13:14.05)

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

1st place: Aubrey Jones, Haley Blevins, Abby Steele and Jai Maria Piazza (4:25.50)

2nd place: Jasmine Claunch, Bella Garrett, Jacey Catlett and Erin Darland (4:44.79)

3rd place: Lyzzi Prigmore, Abby Dean, Harlee Settles and Emma Leitenberger (4:45.67)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

2nd place: Brandon Ballard, Andrew Turpin, Noah Davis and Jalen Lukitsch (3:55.98)

Girls Shot Put

1st place: Zoey Yeast (33-10.50)

2nd place: Zharia Yeast (31-09.00)

10th place: Savannah Prigmore (22-08.00)

16th place: Kendall Edelen (20-06.00)

Boys Shot Put

5th place: Blake Russell (36-01.00)

6th place: Bryson Yeast (35-11.00)

8th place: Sam Warren (34-07.00)

9th place: Darrian Baker (33-11.00)

19th place: Blake Brown (27-07.00)

20th place: Richie Macias (26-05.00)

Girls Discus Throw

1st place: Zoey Yeast (103-02)

2nd place: Savannah Prigmore (90-10)

4th place: Kendall Edelen (86-01)

11th place: Zharia Yeast (63-10)

Boys Discus Throw

5th place: Sam Warren (105-03)

11th place: Darrian Baker (85-10)

17th place: Richie Macias (72-04)

Girls Long Jump

1st place: Jasmine Claunch (16-02.00)

6th place: Lyzzi Prigmore (14-01.00)

Boys Long Jump

9th place: Michael Johnson (15-10.00)

12th place: Matthew Mays (15-02.00)

Girls Triple Jump

1st place: Jasmine Claunch (33-01.50)

Boys Triple Jump

3rd place: Matthew Mays (34-03.00)

Girls High Jump

2nd place: Harlee Settles (4-04.00)

3rd place: Zoey Yeast (4-00.00)

Boys High Jump

1st place: Aaron Johnson (5-10.00)

Girls Pole Vault

3rd place: Raegan Preston (5-06.00)

4th place: Meghan Mays (5-06.00)

5th place: Joselyn Flores (5-00.00)

5th place: (Kristynn Releford (5-00.00)

BURGIN

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

6th place: Kenzie Humber, Ellie Jenkins, Avery Harmon and Rebecca Biggs (12:58.59)

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

2nd place: Hunter Preston, Drew Hatfield, Trevar Lay and Daylan Hodges (9:16.00)

Girls 100 Meter Dash

13th place: Anderson Taylor (16.37)

14th place: Abbie Church (16.97)

16th place: Chelsea Caudill (17.33)

19th place: Jeyden Watkins (19.03)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

20th place: Darren Reeves (13.81)

28th place: Nyle Essex (15.11)

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

3rd place: Ellie Jenkins, Kenzie Humber, Abbie Church and Anderson Taylor (2:19.52)

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

4th place: Tyler Robinson, Ethan Kestler, Skylar Logan and Nyle Essex (2:01.22)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

11th place: Rebecca Biggs (7:39.78)

15th place: Keira Propes (8:14.79)

16th place: Jeyden Watkins (8:40.65)

18th place: Shelbi Beasley (8:57.50)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

3rd place: Trevar Lay (5:31.75)

10th place: Drew Hatfield (5:54.89)

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

4th place: Lilly Essex, Avery Harmon, Anderson Taylor and Abbie Church (1:05.74)

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

4th place: Darren Reeves, Tyler Robinson, Skylar Logan and Ethan Kestler (57.38)

Girls 400 Meter Dash

12th place: Chelsea Caudill (1:23.65)

Boys 400 Meter Dash

10th place: Hunter Preston (1:00.36)

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

5th place: Ellie Jenkins (1:07.07)

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

7th place: Daylan Hodges (49.65)

Girls 800 Meter Run

11th place: Rebecca Biggs (3:11.81)

17th place: Keira Propes (3:52.02)

Boys 800 Meter Run

7th place: Hunter Preston (2:30.18)

14th place: Drew Hatfield (2:50.09)

Girls 200 Meter Dash

8th place: Anderson Taylor (34.14)

10th place: Chelsea Caudill (36.34)

11th place: Shelbi Beasley (37.96)

12th place: Cassie Hunter (38.49)

Boys 200 Meter Dash

11th place: Cade Shearer (27.29)

19th place: Darren Reeves (28.84)

Girls 3200 Meter Run

4th place: Kenzie Humber (14:54.26)

5th place: Avery Harmon (15:20.38)

Boys 3200 Meter Run

1st place: Trevar Lay (10:53.00)

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

3rd place: Daylan Hodges, Trevar Lay, Drew Hatfield and Hunter Preston (4:05.81)

Girls Shot Put

17th place: Lilly Essex (18-00.00)

23rd Cassie Hunter (7-02.50)

Boys Shot Put

4th place: Cade Shearer (37-11.00)

13th place: Steven McCowan (31-00.00)

22nd place: Tyler Robinson (23-06.00)

Girls Discus Throw

21st place: Lilly Essex (47-00)

22nd place: Cassie Hunter (45-03)

Boys Discus Throw

7th place: Cade Shearer (101-01)

8th place: Steven McCowan (89-08)

Girls Long Jump

11th place: Ellie Jenkins (11-03.00)

13th place: Keira Propes (10-00.00)

Boys Long Jump

14th place: Ethan Kestler (13-08.00)

15th place: Skylar Logan (12-09.00)

16th place: Darren Reeves (11-06.00)

Girls High Jump

5th place: Rebecca Biggs (4-00.00)

Boys Pole Vault

5th place: Daylan Hodges (7-00.00)

WOMEN TEAM RANKINGS

1st: Mercer County (193 points)

2nd: Boyle County (116 points)

3rd: Danville (110 points)

4th: Lincoln County (64 points)

5th: Burgin (23 points)

6th: Garrard County (16 points)

7th: KSD (5 points)

MEN TEAM RANKINGS

1st: Boyle County (184 points)

2nd: Danville (115 points)

3rd: Mercer County (89 points)

4th: Burgin (56 points)

5th: Garrard County (43 points)

6th: Lincoln County (22 points)

7th: KSD (8 points)