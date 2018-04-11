Danville All-Comers Results
Arpan Dixit
Herald Staff
Listed below are the results for the Mercer County Titans and Burgin Bulldogs at the Danville All-Comers track meet on Tuesday, April 10.
MERCER COUNTY
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
1st place: Jai Maria Piazza, Channing Lewis, Haley Blevins and Clayra Darnell (10:46.08)
5th place: Erin Darland, Katherine Schroeder, Emily Steele and Emma Leitenberger (11:59.86)
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
3rd place: Brandon Ballard, Carter Edelen, Andrew Turpin and Toshi Smith (9:34.28)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1st place: Harlee Settles (18.15)
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
2nd place: Lukas Jones (15.94)
Girls 100 Meter Dash
6th place: Jacey Catlett (14.55)
Boys 100 Meter Dash
12th place: Mason Darland (12.95)
14th place: Bryson Yeast (13.05)
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
1st place: Mason Darland, Ty Divine, Mishi Easterling and Aaron Johnson (1:34.63)
Girls 1600 Meter Run
9th place: Brianna Wimsatt (7:00.94)
Boys 1600 Meter Run
16th place: Gavin Murphy (6:09.26)
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
3rd place: Meghan Mays, Joselyn Flores, Raegan Preston and Kristynn Releford (1:00.63)
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1st place: Jai Maria Piazza (1:01.70)
2nd place: Haley Blevins (1:04.24)
5th place: Abby Steele (1:09.71)
Boys 400 Meter Dash
5th place: Jalen Lukitsch (58.36)
14th place: Noah Davis (1:01.87)
22nd place: John Whited (1:07.53)
23rd place: Christian Rogers (1:07.53)
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1st place: Harlee Settles (52.14)
2nd place: Aubrey Jones (53.01)
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
2nd place: Aaron Johnson (41.38)
3rd place: Lukas Jones (43.80)
10th place: Carter Edelen (50.98)
Girls 800 Meter Run
1st place: Haley Blevins (2:42.03)
3rd place: Timberlynn Yeast (2:43.04)
5th place: Channing Lewis (2:51.94)
6th place: Emma Leitenberger (2:55.34)
7th place: Erin Darland (2:57.93)
9th place: Emily Steele (3:00.71)
10th place: Katherine Schroeder (3:08.06)
Boys 800 Meter Run
1st place: Ty Divine (2:08.56)
3rd place: Brandon Ballard (2:12.16)
5th place: Andrew Turpin (2:18.14)
6th place: Toshi Smith (2:26.82)
Girls 200 Meter Dash
2nd place: Jacey Catlett (29.49)
6th Corban Profitt (31.07)
Boys 200 Meter Dash
7th place: Mason Darland (26.08)
16th place: Matthew Mays (27.84)
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1st place: Clayra Darnell (13:14.05)
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
1st place: Aubrey Jones, Haley Blevins, Abby Steele and Jai Maria Piazza (4:25.50)
2nd place: Jasmine Claunch, Bella Garrett, Jacey Catlett and Erin Darland (4:44.79)
3rd place: Lyzzi Prigmore, Abby Dean, Harlee Settles and Emma Leitenberger (4:45.67)
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
2nd place: Brandon Ballard, Andrew Turpin, Noah Davis and Jalen Lukitsch (3:55.98)
Girls Shot Put
1st place: Zoey Yeast (33-10.50)
2nd place: Zharia Yeast (31-09.00)
10th place: Savannah Prigmore (22-08.00)
16th place: Kendall Edelen (20-06.00)
Boys Shot Put
5th place: Blake Russell (36-01.00)
6th place: Bryson Yeast (35-11.00)
8th place: Sam Warren (34-07.00)
9th place: Darrian Baker (33-11.00)
19th place: Blake Brown (27-07.00)
20th place: Richie Macias (26-05.00)
Girls Discus Throw
1st place: Zoey Yeast (103-02)
2nd place: Savannah Prigmore (90-10)
4th place: Kendall Edelen (86-01)
11th place: Zharia Yeast (63-10)
Boys Discus Throw
5th place: Sam Warren (105-03)
11th place: Darrian Baker (85-10)
17th place: Richie Macias (72-04)
Girls Long Jump
1st place: Jasmine Claunch (16-02.00)
6th place: Lyzzi Prigmore (14-01.00)
Boys Long Jump
9th place: Michael Johnson (15-10.00)
12th place: Matthew Mays (15-02.00)
Girls Triple Jump
1st place: Jasmine Claunch (33-01.50)
Boys Triple Jump
3rd place: Matthew Mays (34-03.00)
Girls High Jump
2nd place: Harlee Settles (4-04.00)
3rd place: Zoey Yeast (4-00.00)
Boys High Jump
1st place: Aaron Johnson (5-10.00)
Girls Pole Vault
3rd place: Raegan Preston (5-06.00)
4th place: Meghan Mays (5-06.00)
5th place: Joselyn Flores (5-00.00)
5th place: (Kristynn Releford (5-00.00)
BURGIN
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
6th place: Kenzie Humber, Ellie Jenkins, Avery Harmon and Rebecca Biggs (12:58.59)
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
2nd place: Hunter Preston, Drew Hatfield, Trevar Lay and Daylan Hodges (9:16.00)
Girls 100 Meter Dash
13th place: Anderson Taylor (16.37)
14th place: Abbie Church (16.97)
16th place: Chelsea Caudill (17.33)
19th place: Jeyden Watkins (19.03)
Boys 100 Meter Dash
20th place: Darren Reeves (13.81)
28th place: Nyle Essex (15.11)
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
3rd place: Ellie Jenkins, Kenzie Humber, Abbie Church and Anderson Taylor (2:19.52)
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
4th place: Tyler Robinson, Ethan Kestler, Skylar Logan and Nyle Essex (2:01.22)
Girls 1600 Meter Run
11th place: Rebecca Biggs (7:39.78)
15th place: Keira Propes (8:14.79)
16th place: Jeyden Watkins (8:40.65)
18th place: Shelbi Beasley (8:57.50)
Boys 1600 Meter Run
3rd place: Trevar Lay (5:31.75)
10th place: Drew Hatfield (5:54.89)
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
4th place: Lilly Essex, Avery Harmon, Anderson Taylor and Abbie Church (1:05.74)
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
4th place: Darren Reeves, Tyler Robinson, Skylar Logan and Ethan Kestler (57.38)
Girls 400 Meter Dash
12th place: Chelsea Caudill (1:23.65)
Boys 400 Meter Dash
10th place: Hunter Preston (1:00.36)
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
5th place: Ellie Jenkins (1:07.07)
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
7th place: Daylan Hodges (49.65)
Girls 800 Meter Run
11th place: Rebecca Biggs (3:11.81)
17th place: Keira Propes (3:52.02)
Boys 800 Meter Run
7th place: Hunter Preston (2:30.18)
14th place: Drew Hatfield (2:50.09)
Girls 200 Meter Dash
8th place: Anderson Taylor (34.14)
10th place: Chelsea Caudill (36.34)
11th place: Shelbi Beasley (37.96)
12th place: Cassie Hunter (38.49)
Boys 200 Meter Dash
11th place: Cade Shearer (27.29)
19th place: Darren Reeves (28.84)
Girls 3200 Meter Run
4th place: Kenzie Humber (14:54.26)
5th place: Avery Harmon (15:20.38)
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1st place: Trevar Lay (10:53.00)
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
3rd place: Daylan Hodges, Trevar Lay, Drew Hatfield and Hunter Preston (4:05.81)
Girls Shot Put
17th place: Lilly Essex (18-00.00)
23rd Cassie Hunter (7-02.50)
Boys Shot Put
4th place: Cade Shearer (37-11.00)
13th place: Steven McCowan (31-00.00)
22nd place: Tyler Robinson (23-06.00)
Girls Discus Throw
21st place: Lilly Essex (47-00)
22nd place: Cassie Hunter (45-03)
Boys Discus Throw
7th place: Cade Shearer (101-01)
8th place: Steven McCowan (89-08)
Girls Long Jump
11th place: Ellie Jenkins (11-03.00)
13th place: Keira Propes (10-00.00)
Boys Long Jump
14th place: Ethan Kestler (13-08.00)
15th place: Skylar Logan (12-09.00)
16th place: Darren Reeves (11-06.00)
Girls High Jump
5th place: Rebecca Biggs (4-00.00)
Boys Pole Vault
5th place: Daylan Hodges (7-00.00)
WOMEN TEAM RANKINGS
1st: Mercer County (193 points)
2nd: Boyle County (116 points)
3rd: Danville (110 points)
4th: Lincoln County (64 points)
5th: Burgin (23 points)
6th: Garrard County (16 points)
7th: KSD (5 points)
MEN TEAM RANKINGS
1st: Boyle County (184 points)
2nd: Danville (115 points)
3rd: Mercer County (89 points)
4th: Burgin (56 points)
5th: Garrard County (43 points)
6th: Lincoln County (22 points)
7th: KSD (8 points)