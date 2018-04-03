Roxie Rogers

Roxie Gene Rogers, 78, of Harrodsburg, wife of Don Billy Rogers, died Saturday, March 31 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born July 15, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard C. and the late Irene Graham Green.

She was a member of the Danville First Baptist Church, National Educators Association, Kentucky Educators Association, Mercer Retired Teachers and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in elementary education and obtained her Masters Degree in Education from Eastern Kentucky University.