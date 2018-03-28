The Willows At Harrodsburg Shows Off New Home

After two years, the Willows at Harrodsburg finally have a home.

Last week, Trilogy Health Services opened the Willows, having spent $15 million and the last year turning the former Eddie Montgomery’s Steakhouse into a senior living facility with cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, hardwood floors and stone fireplaces.

On Sunday, the Willows showed the place off, inviting the public to take staff;led hosted tours of the new facility as well as sample meals prepared by chefs.

Trilogy, a subsidiary of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III Inc., operates over 100 senior living communities throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. They purchased the extended care unit from what was then the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital back in 2016, and have spent the past two years preparing their new home.

“We are excited to welcome our residents into their beautiful new home in this iconic building, and invite seniors of Harrodsburg and its surrounding communities to come experience a lifestyle that exceeds their expectations at The Willows,” said Trilogy CEO and President Randall Bufford. “From the log cabin architecture to the local flavors on our menu, our campus reflects Harrodsburg’s rich heritage. We’ve found that our residents, family, and staff members thrive when they feel right at home.”

The Willows will offer personal care, long-term care, skilled nursing and respite care, along with rehabilitation services in its state-of-the-art therapy gym seven days a week. Suites come fully furnished, but residents are encouraged to bring their favorite pieces with them from home.

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.