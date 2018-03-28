Mercer track looking to stay on top

Arpan Dixit

Repeating as champions is the hardest thing to do in sports. Winning three state championships in a row, at the 2A level, is even more difficult. That is exactly what Head Coach Terry Yeast hopes to do this season with his Mercer boy’s track team. On the girls side, after finishing fifth overall at the 2A state meet last year, Yeast also hopes to maintain that level of success in 2018. The fifth place overall finish was the best finish in the school history for the Mercer girls track program.

Yeast believes they are more than capable of having the same success his teams did in 2017, but the 2017 class will be hard to replace.

“Honestly, it seems impossible. When you think about the number of seniors that we had, aside from what they contributed point-wise, you think about how they contributed as leaders. It’s insurmountable and it’s tough. You go from this huge senior leadership group to virtually very few seniors on your team,” said Yeast. “We still have some strong athletes, but they’re not very vocal yet, so that’s a challenge.”

We listed the full roster for the boys and girls track team combined. They are separated based on grade and are in alphabetical order.

7th: Beau Brown, Clayra Darnell, Lleyton Penn, Jai Maria Piazza and Timberlynn Yeast.

8th: Maddie Angel, Gavin Catron, Brayden Dunn and Matthew Mays.

9th: Trevor Allen, Blake Brown, Jacey Catlett, Erin Darland, Noah Davis, Chris Day, Abby Dean, Kendell Edelen, Bella Garrett, Emma Leitenberger, Jalen Lukitsch, Richie Macias, Kierra Marcum, Corban Profitt, Christian Rogers, Katherine Schroeder, Emily Steele, John Whited and Bri Wimsatt.

10th: Darrian Baker, Haley Blevins, Jasmine Claunch, Joselyn Flores, Lukas Jones, Reece Lanham, Channing Lewis, Megan Mays, Raegan Preston, Calicia Smith, Abby Steele, Bryson Yeast and Malachi Yulee.

11th: Darius Bean, Mason Darland, Carter Edelen, Michael Johnson, Aubrey Jones, Marcus Lewis, Gavin Murphy, Lyzzi Prigmore, Kristynn Releford, Blake Russell, Toshi Smith, Andrew Turpinm Sam Warren and Trinity Yeast.

12th: Brandon Ballard, Ty Divine, Mishi Easterling, Aaron Johnson, Savannah Prigmore and Zharia Yeast.

Their next meet will be at the Pulaski County Invite on Friday, March 30. Meet is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

