Rucker Demands Dunn’s Resignation From Burgin Council

Burgin Police Chief Casey Rucker accused Councilman Sindicat “Sid” Dunn of no longer living in the city and asked him to resign.

Rucker cited sections of Kentucky state law that establish minimum residency requirements for elected officials, which he said Dunn no longer meets.

“My question to you citizens, if someone doesn’t reside within your city, do you want them to serve on the city council?” he said, before addressing Dunn directly. “Why have you not resigned?”

Dunn said he had been spending time with his new child and girlfriend. “I pay my electricity. I pay my water,” he said. “Just because I don’t sleep at my house at night does not mean I don’t live here.”

Dunn accused Rucker of following him around. “That’s the third time I’ve been harrassed by you,” he said.

“Sid, you need to shut up,” Rucker said. “I’ve got the floor.”

At that point, Councilman David Caldwell moved to go into executive session on the grounds of making a possible personnel decision. The council, along with Mayor George Hensley and interim City Attorney Wanda McClure Dry, moved into Hensley’s office to discuss the matter.

Shortly after, Rucker stormed out of the city hall, saying, “This city is a ****ing joke.” He did not return for the rest of the meeting.

When the council returned, they went on with the meeting’s agenda and did not discuss the issue again.

“No action taken,” said Councilman Joey Hardin.

This is not the first time the Burgin Council has been rocked by accusations of council members not meeting the residency requirements. In the October 2016 meeting, Councilman Chris Cooper charged Councilman Terry Pitman with no longer living in the city. Neither councilman ran for reelection.

The next meeting of the Burgin City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, at Burgin City Hall.

