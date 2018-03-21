Mercer Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

The Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including escape, exploitation and receiving stolen property.

ESCAPE

Cari Simpson, 33, of 120 Chilton Lane, is charged with 2nd-degree escape, a class B felony. According to the prosecution, Simpson escaped a home incarceration program on Feb. 15. Simpson is a 1st-degree persistent felony offender with five Mercer County indictments against her as well as two Boyle County indictments and one from Fayette County. She has been arrested 23 times since 2003. Bond was set at $20,000. Derek Benge of Kentucky Probation and Parole testified.

FORGERY,

EXPLOITATION

• Carol Whitehouse, 56, of 303 Forest Avenue, Danville, was charged with five class D felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of exploiting an adult over $300, a class C felony. According to the indictment, on five separate occasions from Nov. 22, 2017, through Jan. 12, 2018, Whitehouse was found to be in possession of forged checks in amounts ranging from $144 to $347. In addition, Whitehouse is charged with improperly using the financial resources of Patricia Lester from Sept. 6, 2017, to Jan. 12, 2018. Whitehouse’s bail was set at $20,000. Capt. Scott Elder (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

• Tonia Stinnett, 44, of 1225 Talmage Mayo Road, was charged with exploiting an adult over $300. According to the indictment, Stinnett improperly used the financial resources of Jerry Davis for her own benefit. Bail was set at $10,000. Capt. Scott Elder (MCSO) testified.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Michael Moore, 42, of 916 Riverside Drive, was charged with driving under the influence—fourth or subsequent offense, a class D felony, 3rd-degree terroristic threatening, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, a violation.

All three offenses occurred on Feb. 18. Bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions: that Moore report to pretrial services, random drug testing and was involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman T.J. Godbey (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

DRUG CHARGES

• Mary Watkins, 52, of 106 Brack Blythe Road, Clay City, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. On Feb. 5, Watkins was found to be in possession of less than eight ounces of marijuana and rolling papers. Her bail was set at $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

• Nicholas Rossoll, 30, of 583 Meadowbrook Lane, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in heroin, a class C felony, and 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class D felony. On June 18, 2016, Rossoll, was found to be in possession of more than two grams of heroin and methamphetamine. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Chris Perkins (HPD) testified.

• Heather R. Noe, 35, of 9765 Clifton Road, Frankfort, pled guilty to 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and 3rd-degree possession of an unspecified controlled substance, both class A misdemeanors. Noe will return to court on Tuesday, April 10, for sentencing.

