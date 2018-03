Virginia Wilder Bohanan, 99, of Harrodsburg, widow of Hubert Fletcher Bohanan, died Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Harrodsburg.

Born August 24, 1918, in Wilmore, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. and Minnie Grow Wilder.

She was a graduate of Harrodsburg High School, retired from the Hub-Frankel Department Store, was active in the Harrodsburg Christian Church, and was a member of the Crestwood Christian Church in Lexington.