Mary Jane Sparrow, 86, widow of William Forest Sparrow, died Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born July 10, 1931, in Letcher County,  she was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Mae Stamper Fields.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Indian Hills Christian Church.

