Barry Sexton, 69, of Harrodsburg, husband of Karen Marie Kidd Sexton, died Saturday, March 10, 2018, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born July 16, 1948, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Chester and JoAnn Butler Sexton.

He was a retired excavator for K.U. and attended Danville First Church of God.