Mercer Deputy Injured During Traffic Stop

A Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy was injured while conducting a traffic stop on US 127 in McAfee.

Dep. Steve Peyton said he was still sore after being hit by debris when an 18-wheeler struck his cruiser.

Sheriff Ernie Kelty said Peyton was hit in the back by the mirror from the cruiser and had to be taken to the hospital for X-rays.

“It could have been a real tragic accident,” Kelty said.

Dep. Peyton has not missed any work because of the accident, but the sheriff has a message for the public.

“We would appreciate it if the public would stay alert out there,” Kelty said. “When it’s safe, move over.”

To learn more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.